Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka on 12-13 May: Myanmar not invited

Bangladesh

10 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Bangladesh's partnership with countries in the Indian Ocean will become stronger through hosting the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Dhaka on 12-13 May, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday.

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun, minister and state minister-level delegation from 25 countries including Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the conference.

Briefing reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Momen also said around 150 foreign guests will participate in the conference including representatives from D8, SAARC and BIMSTEC.

The participating ministers will also visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh maintains good relations with Mauritius and the relations will further strengthen through the visit of the country's president.

Momen said Myanmar was not invited to the conference.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference at a Dhaka hotel on 12 May. The Prime Minister will also host a dinner in honour of the guests.

The 6th edition of the conference is being organised by India Foundation in association with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Bangladesh.

With the theme of "Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future", the conference would bring together a luminary gathering of key stakeholders to chart the roadmap for strengthening the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) was started in 2016 and in the last six years it has emerged as the "flagship consultative forum" for countries in the region on regional affairs.

The conference endeavours to bring critical states and principal maritime partners of the region together on a common platform to deliberate upon the prospects of regional cooperation for Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

The first edition of the conference was held in Singapore in 2016.

It was attended by over 300 delegates from 22 countries including ministers, political leaders, diplomats, strategic thinkers, academics, and media.

