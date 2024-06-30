Indian Navy chief to visit Bangladesh on 1-4 July to explore new avenues for cooperation

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of India, will pay a four-day official visit from 1-4 July, aiming to consolidate bilateral defence relations between Bangladesh and India and to explore new avenues for Naval cooperation.

The visit of the chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy will further "strengthen the strong bonds of friendship" between the navies of both countries, said the Indian Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

The Indian Navy chief is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of the Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy in Dhaka, as also review the passing out parade scheduled at Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA) at Chattogram on 4 July .

During the visit, he would also hold bilateral discussions with General Waker-Uz-Zaman (Chief of the Army Staff, Bangladesh Army), Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan (Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force), Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shameem (Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division) and senior leadership of the Bangladesh Government.

The Indian Navy Chief would also address participants at the National Defence College, Dhaka and visit a few key defence facilities.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumed command as the 26th Chief of Naval Staff on April 30 this year.

Prior to this appointment, he was the vice chief of Naval Staff.

Naval cooperation between India and Bangladesh has been traditionally strong, encompassing a wide span, which includes operational interactions through port calls, bilateral naval exercises, along with capacity building, capability enhancement and training initiatives.