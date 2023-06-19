Indian naval ship INS Kiltan arrives at Chattogram

Indian naval Ship INS Kiltan arrived at Chattogram on Monday on a three-day goodwill visit as part of the ongoing close cooperation between the navies of Bangladesh and India.

"The ship was given a warm welcome by the Bangladesh Navy. Naval cooperation between Bangladesh and India is an important pillar of the bilateral defence cooperation," said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Regular exchange of ship visits has played an important role in strengthening mutual trust and understanding between the two Navies, said the commission.

INS Kiltan is the third ship of P 28 class Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) corvettes, indigenously built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

At 110 m and displacing 3000 tons, the ship is the Indian Navy's largest corvette. It incorporates advanced stealth features like superstructure made of carbon fibre and has an advanced suite of weapons and sensors which help her in carrying out her role of a 'submarine hunter' effectively.

The ship is also capable of carrying an ASW role helicopter, and is named after a coral island among the Lakshadweep Islands called the 'Kiltan'.

The ship's motto is derived from the Sanskrit shloka 'Shrir Vijayo Bhutir Dhruva', which means 'Victory and Glory Always'.