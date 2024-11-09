Indian national dies at DMCH after falling ill in Mirpur hotel

An Indian national has died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after falling ill at a residential hotel in the Mirpur-10 area of the capital.

The deceased has been identified as Akbar Ali Mondal, 38, from Kata Kopra village under Domkol police station in India's Murshidabad district.

Akbar passed away while undergoing treatment at DMCH at around 4am today (9 November), according to media reports citing police and his acquaintances.

Mahmudur Rahman, one of his friends who took Akbar to the hospital, told reporters that Akbar recently came to Bangladesh with six of his friends and were staying together at that hotel.

Akbar fell ill and lost consciousness at around 3am. He was first taken to Mirpur's National Heart Foundation Hospital. From there, he was shifted to DMCH for better treatment but he passed away at around 4am, said Rahman citing the on-duty doctors.

Officials of the DMCH Police outpost said Akbar's body was kept at the morgue for an autopsy, following which the reason for his death will be known. Police are looking into the matter.