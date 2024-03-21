Indian mother-son return home after 50-day detention for trespassing into Bangladesh to marry

Indian citizens Kajali Das and her son Pran Kri Das. Photo: TBS

Indian citizens Kajali Das and her son Pran Kri Das, who unlawfully crossed the border for Pran's marriage to a Bangladeshi girl, have now returned home after enduring a 50-day detention.

They were apprehended while attempting to return to India along Jhenidah's Maheshpur border after he got married in Chattogram's Swandip, said SI Atiqur Rahman, immigration in-charge of Darshana Joynagar check-point in Chuadanga.

The duo, hailing from Mathura of Uttar Pradesh in India, have been in the country for the last five months, the official said.

According to the sub-inspector, the incident unfolded when Pran Kri Das initiated contact with a Bangladeshi individual through social media.

Over time, a relationship developed, leading Pran Kri Das to decide on marriage. When Kajali Das learned of her son's decision to travel to Bangladesh, she consented to accompany him.

In October 2023, they illegally entered Bangladesh through the Benapole area of Jashore after crossing the border from India.

Upon arrival, they went to the girl's residence in Sandwip and got the couple married.

Their plans to return to India after 15 days of marriage, however, went wrong when they were arrested by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on 1 November — while attempting to cross the border through Maheshpur, a border area of Jhenaidah district.

On the same day of their detention, a case was filed against Kajali Das and her son at Maheshpur police station.

When they were produced to court on 24 December 2023, Senior Judicial Magistrate M Riyad Hasan of Jhenaidah Maheshpur District Court sentenced them to one month and 20 days of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Tk500 or an additional two days of imprisonment for non-payment.

After serving their sentence, on Thursday afternoon, the Indian mother-son duo were repatriated back to India.

Kajali Das's younger brother, Sumon Das, facilitated their return alongside Indian police officials.

Present during the repatriation process were Immigration Officer Atiqur Rahman and Joy Nagar BGB ASP Mon Mohan from Bangladesh, while Inspector SK Bose of the Gede Immigration Police, Superintendent of Customs Subrata Mondal, and BSF Camp Commander AC Bhattacharya represented India.