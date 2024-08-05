Indian MEA issues advisory for citizens in Bangladesh

In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals have been "strongly advised" against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice.

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an advisory for Bangladesh on Sunday.

All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements.

They are advised to remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers :

+8801958383679

+8801958383680

+8801937400591