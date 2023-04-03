Indian man arrested in Faridpur

An Indian citizen was detained from the Bautipara area of Nagarkanda upazila under the Faridpur district on Sunday (2 April).

Pathabarti Agarwala, 40, son of Ramprasad Agarwala, resident of Dharmatala area of Kolkata, was detained after entering Bangladesh illegally.

Faridpur Assistant Superintendent of Police (Nagarkanda Circle) Md Ashaduzzaman Shakil said that on information, police arrested the Indian citizen and brought him to the police station.

He could not produce any valid documents when asked, according to ASP Shakil.