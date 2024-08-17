Indian journalists welcome to visit Bangladesh to report from ground, Yunus tells Modi

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, during a phone call yesterday (16 August), told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Indian journalists are welcome to visit Bangladesh and report from the ground here, wrote Shafiqul Alam, the press secretary of the chief adviser, on his Facebook.

"All Bangladeshi foreign missions have been asked to expedite visa approval for journalists seeking to enter Bangladesh," Alam wrote.

"It is better they see the situation themselves and do reports accordingly rather than being dictated by any secondary - and sometimes very exaggerated - reports. I personally called the Bangladesh mission officials in New Delhi and Hong Kong to fast-track all visa applications from journalists.

"We want to build an open society where freedom of press is non-negotiable. So anyone who wants to report on Bangladesh and the performance of the Interim Government is most welcome," Alam wrote.