Indian home ministry blacklists 7 Bangladeshis citing ‘objectionable activities’

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 June, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 10:58 am

Related News

Indian home ministry blacklists 7 Bangladeshis citing ‘objectionable activities’

TBS Report 
18 June, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 10:58 am
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Indian. Photo: Collected
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Indian. Photo: Collected

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blacklisted seven Bangladeshis – six religious leaders and a singer – for reportedly engaging in "objectionable activities" in Assam and elsewhere in the neighbouring country.

The move comes from Delhi after the Assam government notified the former against the seven Bangladeshi nationals following intelligence reports, wrote several Indian newspapers on Friday.
 
The blacklisted Bangladeshis have not only been directed by the Indian home ministry to leave the country immediately but their visas have also been cancelled for reportedly violating tourist visa rules, they added citing sources.

The religious leaders in question had visited Assam a number of times, attended religious functions and also engaged in "preaching harmful things," the newspapers wrote adding that the singer, identified as Munia Moon, had also violated the tourist visa rules

"A person who comes with a tourist visa cannot participate in religious and political programmes or business activities. These entail a multipurpose visa," an official of the home department in India was quoted as saying by The Hindu. 

The Bangladeshi nationals have been also warned that they will be deported lest they fail to comply with the MHA directive.

Earlier on 7 June, six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by Indian law enforcers along with a duo from Jaintia Hills, viz. Dionitrios Khyriem and Merciful Suja, on the charges of illegal infiltration and abetment of the same respectively. 

The Bangladeshis were reportedly found to be travelling without proper documents.

Also on 16 June, as many as 11 Bangladeshi nationals were detained by East Jaintia Hills Police for illegally trespassing into the Indian territory. 

Two locals, identified as John Patwad and Jingieit Suting, were also detained for facilitating the same, the Indian media outlets further reported.

South Asia

Bangladesh / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1h | Panorama
Tips to sell your car online

Tips to sell your car online

45m | Wheels
BMW tease 2023 M3 touring ahead of Goodwood unveiling

BMW tease 2023 M3 touring ahead of Goodwood unveiling

1h | Wheels
BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

35m | Videos
US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

13h | Videos
Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

14h | Videos
Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani