Indian home ministry blacklists 7 Bangladeshis citing ‘objectionable activities’

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blacklisted seven Bangladeshis – six religious leaders and a singer – for reportedly engaging in "objectionable activities" in Assam and elsewhere in the neighbouring country.

The move comes from Delhi after the Assam government notified the former against the seven Bangladeshi nationals following intelligence reports, wrote several Indian newspapers on Friday.



The blacklisted Bangladeshis have not only been directed by the Indian home ministry to leave the country immediately but their visas have also been cancelled for reportedly violating tourist visa rules, they added citing sources.

The religious leaders in question had visited Assam a number of times, attended religious functions and also engaged in "preaching harmful things," the newspapers wrote adding that the singer, identified as Munia Moon, had also violated the tourist visa rules

"A person who comes with a tourist visa cannot participate in religious and political programmes or business activities. These entail a multipurpose visa," an official of the home department in India was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The Bangladeshi nationals have been also warned that they will be deported lest they fail to comply with the MHA directive.

Earlier on 7 June, six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by Indian law enforcers along with a duo from Jaintia Hills, viz. Dionitrios Khyriem and Merciful Suja, on the charges of illegal infiltration and abetment of the same respectively.

The Bangladeshis were reportedly found to be travelling without proper documents.

Also on 16 June, as many as 11 Bangladeshi nationals were detained by East Jaintia Hills Police for illegally trespassing into the Indian territory.

Two locals, identified as John Patwad and Jingieit Suting, were also detained for facilitating the same, the Indian media outlets further reported.