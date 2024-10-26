Indian home minister's visit: Trade through Benapole port suspended for 2 days

Bangladesh

UNB
26 October, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 03:39 pm

File photo of Petrapole land port in Benapole/UNB
File photo of Petrapole land port in Benapole/UNB

Trade between Bangladesh and India will remain suspended for two days till Sunday (27 October) due to the visit of Indian Home Minister at Petrapole port for inaugurating a passenger terminal.

As Indian Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive at Petrapole port to inaugurate a passenger terminal the land port authorities suspended trade for Saturday and Sunday, said Rashedul Sajib Najir, deputy director of Benapole land port.

Export and import between the two countries through the land port will resume on Monday (28 October), he said.

Imtiaz Bhuiya, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration Police, said the movement of passport-holding passengers through the land port remained undisrupted.

Kamlesh Saini, manager of Petrapole port, said due to the inclement weather the opening ceremony of the  passenger terminal at Petrapole port was cancelled on October 24.

On average, 400-450 trucks import goods, and 200-250 trucks export goods through this port daily.

Among the products imported from India are garment products, readymade garments, raw materials for factories and pharmaceuticals, capital equipment for industries, chemicals, food products, rice, onion, cotton, chassis for trucks and buses, motorcycles, vehicle parts, and tires are most notable.

Bangladesh exports jute and jute products, tissue, rice bran, fish, batteries, ceramic tiles, soap, bone meal, knitted garments, and fabric.

