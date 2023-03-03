Indian high commissioner visits Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma and his wife visited Tungipara on 3 March 2023 and paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum.

The high commissioner also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum to pay homage to Bangabandhu.

In his written remarks at the mausoleum, High Commissioner Verma highlighted the historic importance of the month of March in the history of Bangladesh and underlined Bangabandhu's vision for the development of Bangladesh and India-Bangladesh partnership.

High Commissioner Verma also took a guided tour of the museum, which showcases Bangabandhu's life and legacy, and the supreme sacrifices that he made for the independence and progress of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu's fight for democracy, inclusivity and social justice continues to inspire people across the world. His legacy remains a guiding light for India-Bangladesh relationship and the driving force for India's steadfast partnership with Bangladesh on its journey towards progress and prosperity.