Indian high commissioner calls on Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 09:01 am

Related News

Indian high commissioner calls on Momen

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 09:01 am
File Photo
File Photo

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma called on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP at his office on Tuesday (13 December).

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Momen recalled with satisfaction the arrangements made by the Government of India during his recent visit to Silchar to participate in the first edition of the Silchar-Sylhet Festival. The prime ministers of both Bangladesh and India on numerous occasions have emphasised on building common platforms for promoting understanding and cooperation to further strengthen Bangladesh-India ties. Following their guidance, this festival revisited the connection, heritage, historical cultural and linguistic affinity between the two countries in order to strengthen the age-old people-to-people ties. 

The foreign minister stressed on resuming Guwahati-Dhaka air service and also underscored the need to have direct air connectivity between Guwahati-Sylhet and direct bus service between Sylhet-Silchar for promoting people-to-people contacts, boosting bilateral ties and ensuring collective prosperity in the region.

Momen also thanked India for inviting Bangladesh to attend the G20 meetings as a "Guest Country" for the tenure of their G20 Presidency. He noted that this would uphold our image in the regional settings.

He further called for bolder solidarity to address the issues faced by the Global South to tackle the combined challenges of the Covid-19 crisis, the crisis in Europe, and financing for climate emergency and SDG implementation. 

Bangladesh / India / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

25m | Panorama
India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

22h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

22h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

23h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

13h | TBS Food
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

15h | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

17h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis