Indian high commissioner calls on Momen

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma called on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP at his office on Tuesday (13 December).

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Momen recalled with satisfaction the arrangements made by the Government of India during his recent visit to Silchar to participate in the first edition of the Silchar-Sylhet Festival. The prime ministers of both Bangladesh and India on numerous occasions have emphasised on building common platforms for promoting understanding and cooperation to further strengthen Bangladesh-India ties. Following their guidance, this festival revisited the connection, heritage, historical cultural and linguistic affinity between the two countries in order to strengthen the age-old people-to-people ties.

The foreign minister stressed on resuming Guwahati-Dhaka air service and also underscored the need to have direct air connectivity between Guwahati-Sylhet and direct bus service between Sylhet-Silchar for promoting people-to-people contacts, boosting bilateral ties and ensuring collective prosperity in the region.

Momen also thanked India for inviting Bangladesh to attend the G20 meetings as a "Guest Country" for the tenure of their G20 Presidency. He noted that this would uphold our image in the regional settings.

He further called for bolder solidarity to address the issues faced by the Global South to tackle the combined challenges of the Covid-19 crisis, the crisis in Europe, and financing for climate emergency and SDG implementation.