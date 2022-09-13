Indian High Commissioner calls on Foreign Minister

Bangladesh

The departing High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has paid a courtesy call to the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen MP this afternoon at his office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They discussed issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment for further strengthening the excellent relations between the two countries in the days ahead, read a media release.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said, "The recent State Visit of the Prime Minister to India has also added a significant momentum to the bilateral relations which bears the testimony of time tested friendship."

He credited the High Commissioner for his due role during the unprecedented State Visits by both the President and the Prime Minister of India to Bangladesh last year.

Foreign Minister also appreciated the proactive role of Mr. Doraiswami in the joint celebration of Maitree Dibosh (Friendship Day) on 06 December 2021 which was celebrated in 20 selected cities including Dhaka and New Delhi.

High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for extending support and cooperation in discharging his duties during his stay in Bangladesh.

He mentioned that his experience in Dhaka would always be cherished in his memory.

Doraiswami also mentioned that the outstanding bilateral relation has turned into a remarkable one because of the ongoing collaboration and cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Minister also emphasized for having a stronger regional approach for coping with the challenges brought about by the neo-normal challenges.

He noted that as Bangladesh and India share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas, if both the countries can work together, it would be beneficial for the two peoples and would also contribute in bringing peace and prosperity in the region as a whole.

The Indian High Commissioner conveyed an invitation from the External Affairs Minister of India, addressed to the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, as the External Affairs Minister would host a dinner on 22 September 2022 at the sideline of the High-Level Week of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, read the PR.

In response, the Foreign Minister accepted the invitation cordially.

