Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh discusses indo-Bangla relations with Assam Governor

Bangladesh

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Thursday discussed trade and connectivity issues, access to North East India and projects related to the power sector with Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi.

In his first visit to the state after taking charge as High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Doraiswami briefed the Governor about the major projects that are being taken up by India to strengthen the overall bilateral relationship particularly communication, trade, commerce and more people-to-people contacts, report The Economics Times.

The Governor also fondly recollected to the High Commissioner about his interaction with the President of Bangladesh and the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India.

Mukhi expressed his happiness on the present Indo-Bangla bilateral relations which is primarily based on mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries. He also said that Assam will play a more important role in strengthening this tie. In this regard, the High Commissioner said that there is a need for greater communication linkages between India and Bangladesh with special emphasis on North East.

The Governor said that education is an important sector where both can work more collaboratively.

The Governor also said that Government of Assam is keen to contribute significantly to the growing partnership and cooperation between India and Bangladesh in trade, connectivity etc. as identified during the recent visit of the Prime Minister of India to Bangladesh. He said that in doing so people on both sides of the border will reap the benefits of accelerated socio-economic progress.

