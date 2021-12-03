Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla likely to visit Dhaka 7-8 Dec

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is likely to arrive in Dhaka on 7 December on a two-day visit.

A formal announcement is expected to come anytime soon, said a diplomatic source on Thursday.

The Indian Foreign Secretary will discuss various issues, including preparations for the upcoming visit of the Indian President to Bangladesh.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the Victory Day celebrations here on December 16 apart from his other key engagements.

President Kovind will be visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen confirmed the Indian President's visit to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is also expecting a high-level participation from Bhutan.

This will be the first visit by the 14th President of India to Bangladesh. He was sworn in as President on 25 July, 2017.

Bangladesh is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its Independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The two countries also decided to commemorate December 6 as 'Maitri Diwas' (Friendship Day), the day when India recognized Bangladesh in 1971.

On 26 to 27 March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a state visit to Bangladesh to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

The visit symbolized the partnership of half a century between Bangladesh and India that has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region as both sides recognized.

Ten days before the liberation of Bangladesh, India had recognised Bangladesh on 6 December 1971.

India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh.

The 'Maitri Diwas' is being commemorated in 18 countries around the world apart from in Dhaka and Delhi.

These countries are Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, the UAE and the USA.

The holding of 'Maitri Diwas' is a reflection of the deep and abiding friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh that has been forged in blood and shared sacrifices, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.