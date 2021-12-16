Indian Foreign Minister extends greetings on Bangladesh's 51st Victory Day

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has extended warmest congratulations to his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen, the government and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the country's 51st Victory Day.

"The valiant fight of people of Bangladesh led by Bangabandhu (Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) against oppression and genocide will always inspire us," he tweeted.