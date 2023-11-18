Indian food and film festival held in Chattogram

The Assistant High Commission of India in Chattogram hosted a vibrant Indian food and film festival at the Theatre Institute on Saturday, November 18, drawing a diverse crowd of Bangladeshi nationals and members of the Indian community. The festival, marked by grandeur and enthusiasm, showcased a delightful blend of Indian cuisine and cinematic artistry.

The highlight of the event was a Hindustani classical musical program presented by Sadarang Uchanga Sangeet Parishad, Bangladesh, adding a soulful touch to the cultural extravaganza. Prof Dr. Anupam Sen, a distinguished sociologist and Vice-Chancellor of Premier University, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, he commended India's global leadership, stating, "The world is looking up to India for solving global issues." Dr. Sen also reflected on India's rich civilizational ethos, emphasising values such as co-existence and unity in diversity. He noted that the Rig Veda might be the oldest religious text in the world.

The Assistant High Commissioner Dr. Rajeev Ranjan, in his welcome address, highlighted the effectiveness of Indian cuisines and films as powerful tools in India's external engagements. Expressing pride in the common cultural heritage shared between India and Bangladesh, he underscored the deep connections through history, cultural heritage, and a mutual affinity for music, literature, and the arts.

The festival featured culinary delights from prominent Chattogram hotels and restaurants, including Peninsula, Well Park, Well Food, Barcode, Tava, Bonjour, and Handi. These establishments presented a diverse range of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian specialties, showcasing the rich tapestry of Indian flavours.

Adding to the cinematic experience, two inspirational biographical movies were screened during the festival - "Moner Manush" in Bengali and "Super30" in Hindi. The audience was treated to compelling narratives that captivated hearts and minds.

The Indian food cum film festival proved to be a cultural celebration, fostering camaraderie and appreciation for the shared heritage between India and Bangladesh. The event successfully showcased the soft power of India through its delectable cuisine and cinematic storytelling.