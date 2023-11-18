Indian food and film festival held in Chattogram

Bangladesh

Press Release
18 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Indian food and film festival held in Chattogram

Press Release
18 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 10:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Assistant High Commission of India in Chattogram hosted a vibrant Indian food and film festival at the Theatre Institute on Saturday, November 18, drawing a diverse crowd of Bangladeshi nationals and members of the Indian community. The festival, marked by grandeur and enthusiasm, showcased a delightful blend of Indian cuisine and cinematic artistry.

The highlight of the event was a Hindustani classical musical program presented by Sadarang Uchanga Sangeet Parishad, Bangladesh, adding a soulful touch to the cultural extravaganza. Prof Dr. Anupam Sen, a distinguished sociologist and Vice-Chancellor of Premier University, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, he commended India's global leadership, stating, "The world is looking up to India for solving global issues." Dr. Sen also reflected on India's rich civilizational ethos, emphasising values such as co-existence and unity in diversity. He noted that the Rig Veda might be the oldest religious text in the world.

The Assistant High Commissioner Dr. Rajeev Ranjan, in his welcome address, highlighted the effectiveness of Indian cuisines and films as powerful tools in India's external engagements. Expressing pride in the common cultural heritage shared between India and Bangladesh, he underscored the deep connections through history, cultural heritage, and a mutual affinity for music, literature, and the arts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The festival featured culinary delights from prominent Chattogram hotels and restaurants, including Peninsula, Well Park, Well Food, Barcode, Tava, Bonjour, and Handi. These establishments presented a diverse range of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian specialties, showcasing the rich tapestry of Indian flavours.

Adding to the cinematic experience, two inspirational biographical movies were screened during the festival - "Moner Manush" in Bengali and "Super30" in Hindi. The audience was treated to compelling narratives that captivated hearts and minds.

The Indian food cum film festival proved to be a cultural celebration, fostering camaraderie and appreciation for the shared heritage between India and Bangladesh. The event successfully showcased the soft power of India through its delectable cuisine and cinematic storytelling.

Chattogram / Indian / festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

10h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

14h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

14h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

1h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Sam Altman lost job from his own company OpenAI

Sam Altman lost job from his own company OpenAI

4h | Tech Talk
Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

5h | TBS Economy