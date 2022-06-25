Indian envoy cheers Padma Bridge, wishes boost in trade and travel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 01:43 pm

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. Photo: Collected
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. Photo: Collected

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has congratulated the people of Bangladesh while hoping that Padma Bridge will help enhance the connectivity in the region.

"Greetings, congratulations and best wishes to the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh on this historic day," the Indian envoy told media after attending the inauguration ceremony of the Padma Bridge at Mawa in Munshiganj on Saturday.

"The bridge will surely increase the connectivity of the country with its sub-regions and we are happy to see this happen," the high commissioner said.

He praised the Bangladesh government for completing the project successfully despite multiple adversities. 

"I want to see trade blooming in the region with improved travel opportunities between India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan," Doraiswamy added.

