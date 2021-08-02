Indian Congress to honour Liberation War martyrs’ families

“The liberation of Bangladesh was a historic moment and everyone should remember it.” 

Indian Congress to honour Liberation War martyrs’ families

The Indian Congress's Bihar leader, Bhakta Charan Das, said the party would hold solidarity marches in all the districts of the state to mark the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the contributions of Indian soldiers in it.

Das was addressing state party leaders and workers at a virtual meeting organised by the party's Bangladesh Mukti Sangram Swarn Jayanti Samaroh Samiti on Sunday where he said, "The liberation of Bangladesh was a historic moment and everyone should remember it." 

"Fifty years back, Indian Army had bifurcated Pakistan into two parts under the leadership of the then PM Indira Gandhi. Every Indian should be proud of it," Das was quoted saying according to The Times of India.

State Congress president Madan Mohan Jha said the party would celebrate the event like a festival and organise several programmes. He said, "We will remember the martyrs and honour their family members."

Bangladesh Mukti Sangram Swarn Jayanti Samaroh Samiti president Jaeya Mishr said programmes would be held at three levels – district, state and national. She added the party was identifying the family of martyred soldiers at district and state levels for honouring them.

 

