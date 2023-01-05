Indian companies to help manufacture agro machineries in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

BSS
05 January, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 06:33 pm

Related News

Indian companies to help manufacture agro machineries in Bangladesh

The Indian High Commissioner expressed interest in signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for increasing cooperation between agricultural research institutes of the two countries

BSS
05 January, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 06:33 pm
Indian companies to help manufacture agro machineries in Bangladesh

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma has said steps will be taken so that Indian companies can produce agriculture machineries in Bangladesh by setting up their factories in this country.
 
"Initiatives will be taken to encourage India's Mahindra and other agriculture machinery manufacturers to set up their factories in Bangladesh and invest in manufacturing and assembling agricultural machineries locally here," he said. 

The Indian envoy gave the assurance at a meeting with Agricultural Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque at his ministry office in the Secretariat Thursday (5 January), said a press release. 

Verma expressed interest in signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for increasing cooperation between agricultural research institutes of the two countries. 

During the meeting, Dr Razzaque sought India's cooperation for providing onion and jute seeds for the upcoming summer season since the country witnessed a good yield of onion in summer this year with the seeds imported from Maharashtra. 

Besides, the agriculture minister also sought India's cooperation in different areas, including imparting training to scientists, developing seed technology, supplying high-yielding varieties and seedlings of cashew and coffee as well as for agro processing and nanotechnology and biotechnology.
 
He also sought cooperation in combating terrorism, communalism, drug and human trafficking.

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter and Additional Secretary Md Ruhul Amin Talukder were present at the meeting.

After the meeting with Indian high commissioner, Dr Razzaque talked to the journalists and said that BNP could not topple the government through fire terrorism, movements, hartals, blockades and mass rallies.
 
"Not only by January 11, BNP would not be able to topple the government even by 11 December next," he said. 
 

Top News

Indian companies / Agro machinery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

9h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

9h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

10h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1h | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

2h | TBS SPORTS
Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

1h | TBS Stories
Defying looming recession, RMG-textile readies for $4.7b in new investment

Defying looming recession, RMG-textile readies for $4.7b in new investment

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget