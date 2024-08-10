Indian BSF sends back over 1,000 men who tried to enter from Cooch Behar

India's Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly prevent over a thousand men from illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border into India from the Rangpur Division, says The Indian Express.

Sources in the BSF allege that Men gathered on the Bangladeshi side of the border on Friday morning, which swelled to 1000 by afternoon, when they tried to cross the zero point border..

Maintaining a strict vigil at the border, the Bangladeshis were removed from the spot by the Border Guards Bangladesh personnel, the Border Security Force confirmed.

Coinciding with the development, Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the setting up of a high-level committee to monitor the eastern border situation of the country and ensure safety of Indian citizens living in those areas.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there." "The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command," the statement added.

This is the second alleged incident of large scale infiltration bid, after the Sheikh Hasina government fell in Bangladesh after she resigned and fled to India. Earlier on August 7, BSF thwarted nearly 500 men from Bangladesh, who wanted to enter India and take refuge in Jalpaiguri district. The area falls under Jhaportolla BOP of the BSF in South Berubari Gram Panchayat in Jalpaiguri district. BSF after speaking with BBG was able to make them return.