Indian, Bangladeshi businesses want more private sector partnership

Bangladeshi and Indian businesses, high officials of Indian High Commission to Bangladesh at a roundtable discussion emphasised on stronger private sector partnership and proper use and development of the rail, road and water links from Chattogram to northern

Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral trade, commerce and investment between the two countries.

They also recommended establishment of an alternative dispute resolution centre in Chattogram, knowledge cooperation to enhance management skills and ensure participation of young generation in innovation and creation of entrepreneurs.

Confederation of Indian Industry Senior Vice-President Rajkiran Kanagala presented the keynote paper at the discussion titled 'India-Bangladesh Trade and Business' jointly organised by the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Indian High Commission at the chamber office in the port city.

Indian High Commissioner Rajib Ranjan assured of solving the visa related problems of the businesses.

The Chattogram Chamber Vice-President Syed Mohammed Tanvir stressed on four aspects to strengthen bilateral cooperation including more partnership between the private sectors of the two countries.

In his paper, Rajkiran stressed on strengthening private sector partnership following the G2G cooperation example.

Chattogram Chamber Former President Eng Ali Ahmed said that India can take advantage of the bay-terminal, Karnaphuli terminal and deep seaport in Chattogram as well as the ongoing infrastructure projects.

The BSRM Group Managing Director Amir Ali Hussain suggested solving bureaucratic complicacies to enhance bilateral trade including digitisation of SAFTA certification, withdrawal of anti-dumping tariff on Bangladeshi products.