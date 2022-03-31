Indian, Bangladeshi businesses want more private sector partnership

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 10:01 pm

Related News

Indian, Bangladeshi businesses want more private sector partnership

Indian High Commissioner Rajib Ranjan assured of solving the visa related problems of the businesses

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 10:01 pm
Indian, Bangladeshi businesses want more private sector partnership

Bangladeshi and Indian businesses, high officials of Indian High Commission to Bangladesh at a roundtable discussion emphasised on stronger private sector partnership and proper use and development of the rail, road and water links from Chattogram to northern

Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral trade, commerce and investment between the two countries.    

They also recommended establishment of an alternative dispute resolution centre in Chattogram, knowledge cooperation to enhance management skills and ensure participation of young generation in innovation and creation of entrepreneurs.

Confederation of Indian Industry Senior Vice-President Rajkiran Kanagala presented the keynote paper at the discussion titled 'India-Bangladesh Trade and Business' jointly organised by the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Indian High Commission at the chamber office in the port city.

Indian High Commissioner Rajib Ranjan assured of solving the visa related problems of the businesses.

The Chattogram Chamber Vice-President Syed Mohammed Tanvir stressed on four aspects to strengthen bilateral cooperation including more partnership between the private sectors of the two countries.

In his paper, Rajkiran stressed on strengthening private sector partnership following the G2G cooperation example.

Chattogram Chamber Former President Eng Ali Ahmed said that India can take advantage of the bay-terminal, Karnaphuli terminal and deep seaport in Chattogram as well as the ongoing infrastructure projects. 

The BSRM Group Managing Director Amir Ali Hussain suggested solving bureaucratic complicacies to enhance bilateral trade including digitisation of SAFTA certification, withdrawal of anti-dumping tariff on Bangladeshi products.

Top News

Private Sector / partnership

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Maliha Fairooz

British museums are free. But at what cost?

9h | Panorama
The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

10h | Panorama
How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

1h | Videos
Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

1h | Videos
Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

2h | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online