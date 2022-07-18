Indian Army chief calls on Bangladesh Army chief

Visiting Indian Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, paid a courtesy visit to his Bangladeshi Counterpart, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, at the Bangladesh Army Headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on Monday.

At the meet, they exchanged greetings and discussed various issues related to the existing good relations between the armed forces of the two countries and cooperation in the future, reads a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

Earlier, General Pande paid homage to the memory of the heroic martyrs of the great war of independence of Bangladesh by laying a wreath at Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment in the afternoon.

He was then given a "Guard of Honour" by a smart team of the Bangladesh Army at Senakunja. Later, he planted trees there.

In the afternoon, he also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi.

The Indian delegation led by General Pande arrived in Dhaka on Sunday at the invitation of the Bangladesh Army chief.

Moreover, the Indian Army chief will call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.

Later, he is scheduled to address the students and faculty of Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur.

After that, he will visit and interact with the members of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Operation Training, a premier institute in Bangladesh which trains peacekeepers for employment in various UN peace operations.

This will be followed by a visit to the Bangabandhu Military Museum, Mirpur.

The Indian delegation will leave Bangladesh on 21 July.