Indian Army chief calls on Bangladesh Army chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 05:58 pm

Related News

Indian Army chief calls on Bangladesh Army chief

He will also pay a call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 05:58 pm

Visiting Indian Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, paid a courtesy visit to his Bangladeshi Counterpart, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, at the Bangladesh Army Headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on Monday.

At the meet, they exchanged greetings and discussed various issues related to the existing good relations between the armed forces of the two countries and cooperation in the future, reads a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

Earlier, General Pande paid homage to the memory of the heroic martyrs of the great war of independence of Bangladesh by laying a wreath at Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment in the afternoon.

He was then given a "Guard of Honour" by a smart team of the Bangladesh Army at Senakunja. Later, he planted trees there.

In the afternoon, he also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi. 

The Indian delegation led by General Pande arrived in Dhaka on Sunday at the invitation of the Bangladesh Army chief.

Moreover, the Indian Army chief will call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.

Later, he is scheduled to address the students and faculty of Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur.

After that, he will visit and interact with the members of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Operation Training, a premier institute in Bangladesh which trains peacekeepers for employment in various UN peace operations.

This will be followed by a visit to the Bangabandhu Military Museum, Mirpur.

The Indian delegation will leave Bangladesh on 21 July. 

Top News

India's army chief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

8h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

8h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

10h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Food shortage looming over many countries

Food shortage looming over many countries

3h | Videos
What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

22h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

23h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership