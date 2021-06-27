Indian Air Chief calls on Bangladesh Air Chief

Chief of the Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC has called on Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BUP, nswc, fawc, psc at Air Headquarters on Sunday.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force cordially thanked the Chief of the Air Staff of Indian Air Force for visiting Bangladesh, reads a press release from ISPR.

They also discussed issues of bilateral interests and expressed hope to continue mutual cooperation to strengthen the existing relationship between Bangladesh and Indian Air Force.

Upon his arrival at Air Headquarters, Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out BAF Contingent. He inspected the guard and took salute.

Besides, he planted a sapling at Air Headquarters premises.

Earlier, the Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force visited Shikha Anirban at Dhaka Cantonment and paid homage to the members of Armed Forces martyred during the War of Liberation in 1971 by placing floral wreath. He also signed the visitor's book.

Later, he visited Helicopter Simulator Institute of BAF and BAF Museum including different military and civil installations.

Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force arrived in Bangladesh on 26 June on a four-day official visit to attend President Parade-2021 to be held at BAF Academy as the chief guest.

It is expected that the visit of Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force will play an important role for extending the sectors of cooperation and strengthening the existing friendly relationship between the two countries.