'India withdraws objections to construction of new Kasba railway station, immigration building'

India has withdrawn its objections to the construction of the new Kasba railway station as well as the immigration building of police in Akhaura, a bordering upazila in Brahmanbaria.

"India had objections on some structures that we were building, but they have withdrawn those objections. So, we have no problem now in constructing them," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the reporters at the foreign ministry Thursday (9 March).

On Wednesday, he returned home after two visits – one to the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi and the other from the LDC5 Conference in Qatar's Doha.

Momen accompanied Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the LDC5 summit.

In New Delhi, he held meetings with foreign ministers of France, Brazil, Mexico, Sweden, Spain, Slovenia, South Korea, the US, India, Russia, the UK, Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Italy, the European Union, and Argentina.

He discussed different areas of bilateral ties with them.

Referring to his meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, Momen said he urged India to keep its promise of bringing border killing to zero and ensure continued supplies of essential commodities to Bangladesh. "India said they would do it."

India wants Bangladesh by its side, he added. "They said Bangladesh is their best neighbour."