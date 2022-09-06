India willing to provide fuel to Bangladesh: Shahriar Alam

India has political support and willingness to export fuel oil to Bangladesh, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam who is on a visit to India as part of the entourage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh will also seek gas from India. The ministry concerned will discuss the issues with the Indian sides," said the state minister while briefing the media in New Delhi on Tuesday (6 September).

He also noted that India has expressed its interest to invest more in the energy and power sector of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, a joint conference by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is in progress.

Earlier the day, Bangladesh and India signed seven MoUs, demonstrating cooperation in a number of areas including water sharing.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi jointly unveiled unit 1 of Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Bagerhat's Rampal.