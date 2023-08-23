India wants a fair election in Bangladesh: GM Quader

India wants to see a fair election in Bangladesh, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said following his return from a visit to the neighbouring country.

"I went to India on the invitation of their government. I have spoken to several important people. However, I cannot disclose who I talked to or what was discussed," he said while talking to reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport yesterday around 6:30pm.

He added, "India will be happy if there is no violence surrounding elections. India has a lot of investments in this country, so India wants the next government of Bangladesh to be formed through fair elections."

Regarding the differences of opinion among different parties about the upcoming general polls, GM Quader said India's statement was that these are Bangladesh's internal matter.

"India wants us to resolve the crisis through dialogue," he added.

"We have never said that we will boycott the election. The decision regarding [taking part] the election will be taken after talking to the leaders and workers of the party. We want the next election to be fair."

The JaPa leader continued, "We discussed various bilateral issues of Bangladesh and India. Discussions were held regarding the interests of the two countries.

"They [India] said the Jatiya Party has credibility. They will be happy if a fair election can be held after discussion among political parties," said GM Quader.

During the three-day Delhi visit, GM Quader was accompanied by his wife Sharifa Quader, member of parliament from the reserved women's seat, and the party's international affairs advisor Mashrur Moula.