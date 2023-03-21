India wants to invest in various sectors in Bangladesh

India is interested to invest in various sectors of Bangladesh, said leaders of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce at a meeting with the officials of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) on Monday.

Bida Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah presided over the meeting held at the Bida office.

Bida Director General Shah Mohammad Mahabub gave a presentation about Bangladesh's economic development and plans, investment opportunities in various sectors, and the overall activities of Bida.

Bida executive chairman said that over the last decade, Bangladesh's infrastructural development, political stability, successful countering Covid-19 and stable economic growth have made Bangladesh one of the best investment destinations.

"Bangladesh is a large and growing market of 170 million people and our middle class is growing in number day by day. In addition, we have undertaken various investment expansion activities, including setting up 100 economic zones and 27 hi-tech parks. As a result, Bangladesh will become an upper middle-income country after a decade and now is the best time to invest in Bangladesh," he added.

At the meeting, Bharat Chamber of Commerce President NG Khaitan praised the progress of Bangladesh and said that India has always been a friendly country to Bangladesh. The development of Bangladesh in the last ten years is remarkable. Indian entrepreneurs are always keen to be partners in the development of Bangladesh.

Bharat Chamber of Commerce Secretary Abhik Roy said, "We have come to Bangladesh on a four-day visit to check the investment areas in Bangladesh. We will determine various sectors for investment as Indian investors are interested in investing in various sectors of Bangladesh.

High-ranking officials of Bida were present at the meeting.