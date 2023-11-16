India-US talks on Bangladesh’s election is bilateral issue: Foreign ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the recent discussion on Bangladesh's election between the foreign and defence ministers of India and the United States is a bilateral matter between those two countries.

Speaking at a regular briefing of the foreign ministry on Thursday, spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said, "The 2+2 dialogue is essentially a platform for discussing overall bilateral issues of mutual interest between India and the United States. In the dialogue, detailed discussions are held on various issues related to politics, economy, and security.

"It is natural for various aspects of greater global, regional, and sub-regional security and geopolitical stability to come up in that discussion. It is up to these two countries to decide what comes or does not come as the agenda of the discussion."

On 10 November, India and the United States held a 2+2 dialogue between their foreign and defence ministers, and the election in Bangladesh was discussed.

Meanwhile, when asked if any country or organisation has applied to observe Bangladesh's upcoming national election, the spokesperson said, "A four-member expert mission of the European Union will visit Bangladesh soon to observe the election. In addition, a Commonwealth election assessment mission will be in Dhaka from 18 to 22 November."

Seheli Sabrin said according to the Election Commission, a few other interested observer teams have applied to observe the national election.

In response to a question about the progress on the Rohingya repatriation, she said, "Work is underway on the voluntary, safe, and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas in a trilateral initiative between Bangladesh, Myanmar, and China. It is hoped that the repatriation of Rohingyas to Rakhine will begin soon."

Asked whether the arrival of Russian warships at Chattogram Port carries any message, Sabrin said three ships of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet Squadron arrived and stayed at the port for a courtesy visit from 12 to 14 November.

"There were no sanctions on these ships," she added.