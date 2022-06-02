India transports LPG through Bangladesh amid flood damages

India, for the first time, has transported a consignment of LPG through Bangladesh as the rail link and national highways between Assam and Tripura has been damaged by a flood.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) took the consignment to the Agartala integrated check post, said Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Manoj Kanti Deb in Agartala Wednesday, reports The Indian Express.

"Two LPG bullets from Bangladesh entered Tripura through Akhaura land port Tuesday. This will help supply gas to LPG refilling stations in RK Nagar, among others," said the minister.

The Indian minister also said that the Food Corporation of India was also requested to procure essential commodities including rice, sugar, salt and pulses from outside considering the damaged railway link at Assam's Haflong.

India' food department has been facing difficulties as railway rakes with the essential commodities from Guwahati and Lumding have not been able to reach Tripura.