India transports LPG through Bangladesh amid flood damages

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 10:50 am

Related News

India transports LPG through Bangladesh amid flood damages

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

India, for the first time, has transported a consignment of LPG through Bangladesh as the rail link and national highways between Assam and Tripura has been damaged by a flood.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) took the consignment to the Agartala integrated check post, said Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Manoj Kanti Deb in Agartala Wednesday, reports The Indian Express.

"Two LPG bullets from Bangladesh entered Tripura through Akhaura land port Tuesday. This will help supply gas to LPG refilling stations in RK Nagar, among others," said the minister.

The Indian minister also said that the Food Corporation of India was also requested to procure essential commodities including rice, sugar, salt and pulses from outside considering the damaged railway link at Assam's Haflong.

India' food department has been facing difficulties as railway rakes with the essential commodities from Guwahati and Lumding have not been able to reach Tripura.

Top News

India / Flood / LPG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

1h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

1h | Interviews
To date, Inner circle has served more than 200 clients Photo : Courtesy

Inner Circle: Filling the void in care for children on the spectrum

2h | Panorama
Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

58m | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

1h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

1h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers