India train crash: Few Bangladeshis suffered minor injuries, says deputy high commission

Bangladesh

UNB
03 June, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 02:07 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has received reports of minor injuries suffered by a few Bangladeshi passengers, but the number is not known yet, a diplomat has told UNB.

A team of the High Commission is on the way to the accident site to learn more details, he said.

At least 288 dead in India's worst train accident in over two decades

Two passenger trains derailed in India last night, killing more than 280 people. Hundreds of others were trapped inside more than a dozen mangled rail cars in one of the country's deadliest train accidents in decades.

 

The train accident happened about 220km southwest of Kolkata.

About 900 people were injured in the accident in Balasore district in the state of Odisha, said the state's top administrative official.

