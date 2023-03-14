India, Thailand agree to include Bangladesh in Trilateral Highway project

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 06:12 pm

India, Thailand agree to include Bangladesh in Trilateral Highway project

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 06:12 pm
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: Collected
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: Collected

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said that India and Thailand have no objection in including Bangladesh in the Trilateral Highway project.

However, Myanmar is yet to give a reaction on the matter, the foreign secretary told reporters after the third 'Foreign Office Consultation' meeting at the foreign ministry on Tuesday (14 March).

Bangladesh expressed its willingness to join the project during the meeting, Momen said, adding that both India and Thailand representatives said they do not have any problem with Bangladesh's inclusion. "But the question remains, how will Myanmar react?"

He further said, "Apart from connecting to the Trilateral Highway, air connectivity and maritime connectivity issues were also discussed in the meeting."

Mentioning that currently 35 flights per week are being operated on the Dhaka-Bangkok route, the foreign secretary said more flights will be launched if the demand increases in the future.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is ready to be signed with Thailand to increase air connectivity, Momen said, adding that more possibilities will be created between the two countries once the agreement is implemented.

Sarun Charoensuwan, permanent secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the delegation from the country at the Foreign Office Consultation.

"We can help each other. Bangladesh is our good friend. In the future, Bangladesh is going to graduate from LDC status. We have the potential to work together in many areas and can support each other on various aspects," Sarun said.

Stating that there was a fruitful discussion in the meeting, Foreign Secretary Momen said, "Bangladesh's current trade volume with Thailand is $1 billion. It can easily be doubled. We want to take it to $2 billion in the near future, the government is working on it."

Top News

Trilateral Highway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

6h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

6h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

7h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

54m | TBS Stories
Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Now | TBS World
How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

1h | TBS Current Affairs
Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

2h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July