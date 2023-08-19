India stands beside Bangladesh as steadfast partner: High Commissioner

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Saturday said India stands beside Bangladesh as a "steadfast partner" and committed to supporting its aspirations for a "peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive" future.

"Today, Bangladesh is on a path of progress and development," he said, adding that their "collaborative efforts" in areas such as trade, connectivity, security, and people-to-people ties continue to flourish, cementing our place as two nations united by common goals and shared values.

High Commissioner Verma was invited by the Bangladesh India Friendship Society as a special guest in a discussion meeting on the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque was the chief guest at the event.

The minister said Bangladesh and India's friendship is written in blood. "This friendship of Bangladesh-India is written in blood."

On behalf of the government and the people of India, the high commissioner extended his heartfelt condolences to the people of Bangladesh as they remember and honour the memory of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the valiant souls who fell victim to that tragic night of 15 August 1975.

The National Mourning Day holds a significant place in the history and hearts of the Bangladeshi people, said the envoy, adding that it is a day of reflection, remembrance, and recommitment to the values and ideals that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman espoused – democracy, human rights, and social justice.

"His indomitable spirit, visionary leadership, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of his people continue to inspire generations not just within the borders of Bangladesh, but far beyond," said the high commissioner.

"Today, as we come together to pay our respects, we also reaffirm the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Bangladesh. Our two nations share a historical, cultural, and geographical relationship that has endured the test of time," he added.

The shared struggles and sacrifices of peoples during the Liberation War of 1971 have forged an unbreakable bond of camaraderie and mutual respect, Verma said.

"As we commemorate this day, let us not only remember the past but also reflect on the present and envisage a future filled with hope and possibilities," he said.

The high commissioner also said, "Let us stand together against extremism, intolerance, and violence, and work towards a world where the ideals of justice, equality, and human dignity prevail."

"May the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman continue to guide us as we march forward on the path of progress and prosperity," he added.

He noted that Bangabandhu's life and ideals continue to guide the special relations between India and Bangladesh as the two countries work together towards a brighter and more prosperous future for their people.

