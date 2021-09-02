India sends medical equipment, oxygen plants for Bangladesh

India has sent two mobile oxygen plants and medical supplies to Bangladesh as part of its commitment to stand by the country's fight against Covid-19.

The Indian Navy warship INS Savitra arrived at Chattogram port with the mobile oxygen plants and medical equipment at 9.15am on Thursday.

The Mobile Oxygen Plants (MOP) can each generate 960 Litres of oxygen per minute.

The medical equipments have reportedly been brought for use of Bangladesh Navy and Dhaka Medical College (DMC).

The ship docked at jetty no 5 of the seaport in the morning.

At the time, the ship was welcomed by Chief Staff Officer Captain Maine on behalf of the Chattogram naval area commander. He greeted INS Savitra's commander N Ravi Singh with a bouquet.

Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, BNS Patenga Navy Hospital Commanding Officer M Mahbubur Rahman and Chattogram Divisional Health Director Hasan Shahriar Kabir received the documents on behalf of Bangladesh Navy and DMC respectively.

Later, a 29-member band, led by Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Md Omar Farooq, performed the national anthem.