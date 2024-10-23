India seeks stable relationship with Bangladesh: Verma

Bangladesh

23 October, 2024, 06:10 pm
The envoy elucidated the long-term vision of Bangladesh-India relations under India’s foreign policy priorities of “neighbourhood first”

File photo of Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma. Photo: Collected
File photo of Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma. Photo: Collected

India will continue to pursue a stable, positive, and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, founded on their mutual interdependencies, with the people of both nations as the primary stakeholders, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said yesterday (22 October).

Verma made the remarks while addressing the 2024 NDC course participants at Bangladesh National Defence College in Mirpur.

He spoke about India's foreign policy and development strategy, highlighting India's growing engagement with the world to promote rules-based international order, reforms of global governance and interests of the Global South, as well as to serve India's quest for inclusive, sustainable and rapid national development.

The envoy elucidated the long-term vision of Bangladesh-India relations under India's foreign policy priorities of "Neighbourhood First", "Act East Policy", the SAGAR doctrine, as well as India's Indo-Pacific Vision.
 

