India returnee arrested in Jashore with $90,000 in cash hidden inside blender

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 06:02 pm

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel today arrested a person returning from India with $90,000 (the equivalent of Tk99,05,400) in cash hidden inside a blender machine from Jashore today.

"The arrestee, Manik Maih, 37 is the son of Abdul Mannan of Abdullahpur village of Ashtagram upazila of Kishoreganj district. He was arrested from Benapole in Jashore today," 49th Battalion Director Ahmed Hasan Jamil told The Business Standard.

Manik Miah has been handed over to the Benapole Port police station along with the dollars recovered, he added.

According to the BGB, they had a tip-off that a passenger from India was entering Bangladesh with a large amount of US dollars. Manik completed his passport process at Petrapol Immigration in India and crossed Petrapol on Wednesday (11 October). During the baggage search, $90,000 in cash was found in the bender machine he was carrying. 

 

