India resumes application process for Bangladesh Youth Delegation-2022

The Bangladesh Youth Delegation to India 2022 programme resumed on Sunday at the Indian High Commission after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, jointly launched the programme.

This initiative is part of Indian government policy to strengthen people-to-people contact and exchanges between India and Bangladesh.

Under this flagship programme of the Indian high commission, an over a weeklong visit to India provides opportunities for the 100-member delegation to experience various facets of Indian culture and development.

The age of the participants should be between 21 and 35 years and anonline application has to be submitted at https://www.hcidhaka.gov.in .

An applicant cannot be an active member of any political party or affiliated organisation, said the High Commission, adding that participants have to make an introductory video about themselves.

This video must be posted on their Facebook Page and the link must be submitted with the application form. The introductory video must be between 90-120 seconds and any video longer than 120 seconds will be rejected.

The visit encompasses travel to various iconic locations — cultural, industrial, and otherwise. The 100-member Bangladesh youth delegation also usually travels to several cities in India.