India resumes application process for Bangladesh Youth Delegation-2022

Bangladesh

TBS Report      
15 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 10:11 pm

Related News

India resumes application process for Bangladesh Youth Delegation-2022

This initiative is part of Indian government policy to strengthen people-to-people contact and exchanges between India and Bangladesh

TBS Report      
15 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 10:11 pm
India resumes application process for Bangladesh Youth Delegation-2022

The Bangladesh Youth Delegation to India 2022 programme resumed on Sunday at the Indian High Commission after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.                        

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, jointly launched the programme.

This initiative is part of Indian government policy to strengthen people-to-people contact and exchanges between India and Bangladesh.

Under this flagship programme of the Indian high commission, an over a weeklong visit to India provides opportunities for the 100-member delegation to experience various facets of Indian culture and development.                             

The age of the participants should be between 21 and 35 years and anonline application has to be submitted at https://www.hcidhaka.gov.in .

An applicant cannot be an active member of any political party or affiliated organisation, said the High Commission, adding that participants have to make an introductory video about themselves. 

This video must be posted on their Facebook Page and the link must be submitted with the application form.  The                 introductory video must be between 90-120 seconds and any video longer than 120 seconds will be rejected. 

The visit encompasses travel to various iconic locations — cultural, industrial, and otherwise. The 100-member Bangladesh youth delegation also usually travels to several cities in India. 

Top News

India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

9h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

12h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

10h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

3h | Videos
Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3h | Videos
Bangladeshi traders worried about apparel demand in European-American market

Bangladeshi traders worried about apparel demand in European-American market

3h | Videos
Bashir Ahmed Sujan's panoramic exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’

Bashir Ahmed Sujan's panoramic exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists