India reaches out to Army Chief, urges restoration of peace: Indian media reports

India has reportedly made contact with Bangladesh's military leadership, led by Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman, and requested that peace, law and order, and normalcy be restored as soon as possible in the country, The Hindustan Times reports.

Citing India's top government sources, the report says that the Modi government has already contacted the Bangladesh Army Chief and expressed its willingness to help restore normalcy in the nation following Sheikh Hasina's resignation on Monday.

The report also says that Sheikh Hasina is being treated like a guest of the country, and she will select her future stay.

Shortly after her resignation on Monday, Hasina, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, left Dhaka via helicopter, landing in Agartala, the capital of the Indian state of Tripura, according to Indian media reports.

Later that day, she met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Hindon Air Force base in Ghaziabad, roughly 30 km from Delhi.

According to PTI, she has been moved to a secure location within India.

Indian media sources also indicate that Hasina is seeking asylum in the UK.