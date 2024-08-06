India reaches out to Army Chief, urges restoration of peace: Indian media reports

Bangladesh

UNB
06 August, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 05:42 pm

Related News

India reaches out to Army Chief, urges restoration of peace: Indian media reports

UNB
06 August, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 05:42 pm
Army Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. Photo: Collected
Army Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. Photo: Collected

India has reportedly made contact with Bangladesh's military leadership, led by Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman, and requested that peace, law and order, and normalcy be restored as soon as possible in the country, The Hindustan Times reports.

Citing India's top government sources, the report says that the Modi government has already contacted the Bangladesh Army Chief and expressed its willingness to help restore normalcy in the nation following Sheikh Hasina's resignation on Monday.

The report also says that Sheikh Hasina is being treated like a guest of the country, and she will select her future stay.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shortly after her resignation on Monday, Hasina, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, left Dhaka via helicopter, landing in Agartala, the capital of the Indian state of Tripura, according to Indian media reports. 

Later that day, she met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Hindon Air Force base in Ghaziabad, roughly 30 km from Delhi.

According to PTI, she has been moved to a secure location within India.

Indian media sources also indicate that Hasina is seeking asylum in the UK. 

Top News

army chief / India / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

4h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

5h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos