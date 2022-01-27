India raises Pakistan’s genocide in Bangladesh’s Liberation War at UNSC

Bangladesh

BSS
27 January, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 09:18 pm

Related News

India raises Pakistan’s genocide in Bangladesh’s Liberation War at UNSC

BSS
27 January, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 09:18 pm
General view of the United Nations Security Council meeting during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US September 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters
General view of the United Nations Security Council meeting during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US September 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters

India raised the issue of 1971 genocide carried out by Pakistani army during Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and sought justice.

Participating in the first UNSC open debate this year on "Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict: Wars in Cities – Protection of Civilians in Urban Settings" on 25 January, India's permanent envoy to the UN TS Tirumurti slammed state actors for backing terrorism, according to The Economic Times.

"India has been seeking justice for 1971 genocide committed by the Pakistan Army in erstwhile East Pakistan that killed nearly three million people. Despite several attempts by Bangladesh, Pakistan Army officers have not yet been tried by the international court," said Tirumurti.  

He said there are other countries as well which are still reeling from military actions carried out in the past either without due consideration for protecting civilian population, or through deliberate targeting of civilians amounting to genocide as was done in the erstwhile East Pakistan in 1971, now Bangladesh.

Tirumurti reminded the UNSC about the dastardly terrorist attacks carried out in Mumbai in 2008 that killed 166 civilians of over 15 nationalities.

"Having suffered the scourge of cross-border terrorism for decades, India has always been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts," he said.

Reaffirming India's commitment to non-interference in the internal affairs of states, Tirumurti said that armed conflicts must be resolved via political and diplomatic efforts, in line with international law and principles of the UN Charter.

 

Top News / South Asia

1971 Liberation War / Security Council / genocide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

10h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

11h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka