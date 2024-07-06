India is political friend while China development friend: Quader

League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at a press conference at the AL President’s office in Dhanmondi on Tuesday (18 June). Photo: BSS

India is a political friend of Bangladesh while China has contributed a lot to the country as a development partner, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (6 July).

Noting that Bangladesh will take opportunities from anywhere for the sake of the country's development, he said, "Bangladesh's relationship with India is good. So, I have been able to take many advantages. India is a political friend of Bangladesh and China is a development friend. China has contributed to many developments (projects) in this country."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks at the inaugural session of the week-long "Hilly Fruits Fair-2024" at Sheikh Hasina Chittagong Hill Tracts History Protection and Research Centre in the capital's Baily Road area as chief guest.

Highlighting the achievements of Bangladesh from India, Quader said, "What has the post-75 political party achieved by keeping hostile relations with India for 21 years?"

"We (the AL led government) got a sea equal to Bangladesh as Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi have good relationship with each other. In continuation of that, the government solved the enclave problem," he added.

Noting that a country can resolve problems and disputes by holding discussions if it maintains good relations with other countries, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been able to take many benefits from India, including the Ganges Treaty.

Those who talk big have forgotten about the Ganges, he said, adding that Bangladesh never returned with empty hands earlier and even today.

AL general secretary further said, "We have a partnership with China, why don't we take help if we get the opportunity? We will take help from wherever we need help for the development of the country."

Many people became jealous seeing the country's development spree such as construction of Metrorail, Padma Bridge and Expressway, Obaidul Quader said, adding that the government does not need to reply to the questions of those jealous people.