India is political friend while China development friend: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
06 July, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 06:06 pm

Related News

India is political friend while China development friend: Quader

“Bangladesh’s relationship with India is good. So, I have been able to take many advantages. India is a political friend of Bangladesh and China is a development friend," he says

BSS
06 July, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 06:06 pm
League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at a press conference at the AL President’s office in Dhanmondi on Tuesday (18 June). Photo: BSS
League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at a press conference at the AL President’s office in Dhanmondi on Tuesday (18 June). Photo: BSS

India is a political friend of Bangladesh while China has contributed a lot to the country as a development partner, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (6 July).

Noting that Bangladesh will take opportunities from anywhere for the sake of the country's development, he said, "Bangladesh's relationship with India is good. So, I have been able to take many advantages. India is a political friend of Bangladesh and China is a development friend. China has contributed to many developments (projects) in this country."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks at the inaugural session of the week-long "Hilly Fruits Fair-2024" at Sheikh Hasina Chittagong Hill Tracts History Protection and Research Centre in the capital's Baily Road area as chief guest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Highlighting the achievements of Bangladesh from India, Quader said, "What has the post-75 political party achieved by keeping hostile relations with India for 21 years?"

"We (the AL led government) got a sea equal to Bangladesh as Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi have good relationship with each other. In continuation of that, the government solved the enclave problem," he added.

Noting that a country can resolve problems and disputes by holding discussions if it maintains good relations with other countries, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been able to take many benefits from India, including the Ganges Treaty.

Those who talk big have forgotten about the Ganges, he said, adding that Bangladesh never returned with empty hands earlier and even today.

AL general secretary further said, "We have a partnership with China, why don't we take help if we get the opportunity? We will take help from wherever we need help for the development of the country."

Many people became jealous seeing the country's development spree such as construction of Metrorail, Padma Bridge and Expressway, Obaidul Quader said, adding that the government does not need to reply to the questions of those jealous people.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / India / China / development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

10h | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

1d | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

1d | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Why Germany were not awarded a penalty after handball incident

Why Germany were not awarded a penalty after handball incident

1h | Videos
Sir Keir Starmer, The Hero behind the Labour Party's Landslide win in UK Election

Sir Keir Starmer, The Hero behind the Labour Party's Landslide win in UK Election

1h | Videos
Who is the UK's new chancellor?

Who is the UK's new chancellor?

1h | Videos
Iran's Late President Replaced by Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran's Late President Replaced by Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian

2h | Videos