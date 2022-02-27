India plans to open visa center in Kushtia: Doraiswami

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami has said that his country is planning to open a visa centre in Kushtia district within one or two months after the Covid-19 situation improves.

"The Indian government is taking new steps in education, culture, industry and communication sector to strengthen India-Bangladesh friendship further. In this context, a visa centre will be set up in Kushtia for the convenience of the people of this region," he said on Saturday.

The Indian high commissioner made the remarks before joining a view exchange meeting with dignitaries at Disha Tower here on the occasion handing over the key of life support ambulance.

Rotary Club of Kushtia organized the programme.

Doraiswami said apart from opening a visa centre, there is also an immense opportunity of launching training centres for physicians, journalists and nurses in Kushtia under the joint venture of India and Bangladesh.

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP, local lawmakers AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha and Barrister Selim Altaf George, Kushtia Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Islam, Kushtia district AL President Sadar Uddin Khan and General Secretary Asgar Ali, Sadar Upazila Chairman Ataur Rahman Ata and Rotary Club of Kushtia President Kamruzzaman Nasir were present at the function, among others.