India, Pakistan fans clash in Jhalakathi over T20I World Cup match

The supporters of India and Pakistan cricket teams have clashed in Jhalakathi following petty arguments over Sunday's high-octane T20 World Cup match between the two arch-rivals.

The incident took place in Sangar village under the district's Rajapur upazila at around 9:30pm.

The injured Kashem Mridha, 32, and Kamal Mridha, 40, are brothers. The two are fans of the Pakistan cricket team.

According to witnesses, locals were watching the game inside a store in the village market when Pakistan fans reportedly shouted "Joy Pakistan" which irked the supporters of the opponent team.

Following which an altercation broke out between the supporters of the two teams leaving the brothers injured.

Locals rescued the two and took them to Rajapur Health Complex for treatment.

Kashem was discharged from the hospital yesterday night while Kamal remains under observation.

Speaking to The Business Standard Rajapur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Shahidul Islam said, "I have been informed about the matter. However, anyone is yet to lodge a complaint with us. Necessary steps will be taken as per the existing law."