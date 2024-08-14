India keen to work with Bangladesh interim govt. strengthen relations: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma expressed India's interest in strengthening its relationship with Bangladesh under the newly established interim government led by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

"We are interested in advancing our relationship with Bangladesh," Verma told the media following a meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the ministry today (14 August).

This marks the first official meeting between the Indian high commissioner and the foreign affairs adviser since the formation of the interim government, which came to power after the fall of the Awami League government, and the subsequent departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India on 5 August.

When asked about the duration of Hasina's stay in India, Verma declined to comment.