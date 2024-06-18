India keen on operating Mongla port

India has expressed a strong interest in managing operations at Bangladesh's Mongla Port and constructing a new terminal there.

This interest arises amid China's efforts to gain control over the strategically important port. India's focus on Mongla aligns with its broader strategy to counter China's expanding influence in the region, reports The Economic Times.

India already holds operational rights at Iran's Chabahar Port and Myanmar's Sittwe Port. Adding Mongla Port would further enhance India's strategic presence across the Indian Ocean.

According to sources, if successful, India's management of Mongla Port will secure its influence over key maritime locations on both the western and eastern fronts of the Indian Ocean, reinforcing its position as a dominant player in the region's security architecture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to discuss this matter with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during their upcoming meetings, according to ET reports.

India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) has visited Mongla Port to study its operations, and negotiations are underway. If successful, Mongla will become India's third international port operation after Chabahar and Sittwe.

The Mongla Port Authority will evaluate the proposal, considering its profitability. Currently, the port operates container and bulk carrier vessels and plans to construct two more jetties to handle increased cargo volume from transshipment.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Delhi on 21 June on a two-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Sources in the Foreign Ministry indicate that key issues on the agenda include cross-border connectivity initiatives, Indian investments in the Teesta special economic zone, management of Mongla port, and power trade.

