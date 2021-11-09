India to issue 120-day visa for Bangladeshis from 15 Nov: Doraiswami 

The Indian government has decided to resume tourist visa for Bangladeshis from 15 November after a long hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic, said the country's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami.

The neighbouring country will reportedly issue visas with a four-month (120 days) validity, the Indian envoy said today while on his way to India via Akhaura check-post in Brahmanbaria.

Vikram K Doraiswami said, "Initially we will issue a 120-day single entry visa which will allow visitors for a maximum of 30-day stay and travel by air only."

He hoped that tourist visas for travel by road and rail will resume soon.

