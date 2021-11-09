India to issue 120-day visa for Bangladeshis from 15 Nov: Doraiswami 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 11:10 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Indian government has decided to resume tourist visa for Bangladeshis from 15 November after a long hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic, said the country's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami.

The neighbouring country will reportedly issue visas with a four-month (120 days) validity, the Indian envoy said today while on his way to India via Akhaura check-post in Brahmanbaria.

Vikram K Doraiswami said, "Initially we will issue a 120-day single entry visa which will allow visitors for a maximum of 30-day stay and travel by air only."

He hoped that tourist visas for travel by road and rail will resume soon.

Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Romana Akter and Akhaura police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman were present at the time.

