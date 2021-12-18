India hosts 69 Bangladeshi war veterans

A special train - "Swarnim Vijay Varsh Special" - took a group of 69 Bangladeshi war veterans to India on Friday to commemorate Bangladesh's 51st Victory Day.

The tour was arranged to give these war veterans a taste of the country.

Mudit Chandra, additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) of North Central Railway, welcomed the war veterans at the Agra Cantt Railway Station, reported The Times of India.

"Our aim is to make war veterans aware of the culture of Agra and of India. We stand steadfast as a testimony to strong cooperation and bonding between India and Bangladesh," he said.

According to railways sources, the war veterans visited Agra Fort on Friday and will visit the Taj Mahal on Saturday.