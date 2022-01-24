India to help build high-tech parks in 12 districts of Bangladesh: Palak

Bangladesh

India to help build high-tech parks in 12 districts of Bangladesh: Palak

India is all set to assist in building high-tech parks and skilled manpower in 12 districts of Bangladesh, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today.

The state minister made the revelation during a meeting of the Bangladesh High-tech park authority with the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami  on Monday.

The Indian high commissioner, meanwhile, expressed conviction to work together in various sectors, including the ICT sector, which he hopes will bolster the historic tie shared by the two countries, reads a press release.

According to the ICT minister, the neighbouring country will be providing loans for building the high-tech parks, eight of which will go into construction by February 2022.

"Under another project, titled Bangladesh-India Digital Service and Employment Training Centre (BDSET), six software technology parks, high-tech parks and a world-class lab at the Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre will be built," he said.

Palak continued that around 2,400 people will be trained in these centres in the next two years and 30 youths will be sent to India for ICT training.

"Another project is in the process of being finalised under which digital edutainment centres will be built in 64 districts of the country," added the state minister.

Earlier today, Zunaid Ahmed Palak welcomed the Indian high commissioner at the ICT Tower in the capital's Agargaon, reads a press release.

