BSF returns body of trader killed along Mymensingh border

Bangladesh

UNB
26 October, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 09:36 pm

The deceased, Rezaul Karim, was a medicine trader from Sherpur. He died while attempting to cross the border at the Dhobaura frontier on 24 October

Representative Photo
Representative Photo

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has returned the body of a businessman who was killed along the Dhobaura border in Mymensingh on Thursday (24 October).

Lt Col ASM Kamruzzaman, commander of 31 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) battalion, confirmed the matter today (26 October).

The deceased, Rezaul Karim, was a medicine trader from Sherpur. He died while attempting to cross the border at the Dhobaura frontier on October 24.

Bachchu, officer-in-charge of Durgapur Police Station, received the body in the presence of BGB members at the Bagmara Land Checkpoint in Netrokona District on Saturday afternoon. An initial examination revealed no signs of gunshot wounds on the body, according to the BGB official.

Rezaul hailed from Alinapara village in Sherpur Sadar upazila. He owned a pharmacy on Hospital Road in the Narayanpur area of Sherpur.

On the evening of 24 October, Rezaul was reportedly killed near pillar 1139/9 in the Indian Territory, close to the BGB camp in the Munshipara area of South Maizpara Union in Mymensingh's Dhobaura upazila. Following the incident, the BSF took his body to the Dhamdam camp.

Local residents heard gunfire from the BSF shortly after Rezaul entered India to procure medicines at a lower cost, leading them to believe that he was shot by the BSF.

However, on Saturday morning, the BSF informed the 31 BGB battalion in Netrokona that seven individuals encountered challenges from the BSF while trying to cross into India. Six managed to escape, but Rezaul fell off a culvert, suffered a head injury, and became unconscious, subsequently drowning in the water.

BSF personnel rescued him and took him to a local primary treatment centre, where he was declared dead.

OC Bachchu noted that a case is underway to be filed at the police station.

India / Bangladesh / body

