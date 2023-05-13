India glad as Dhaka releases Indo-Pacific Outlook: Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said New Delhi is glad as Bangladesh joined a number of countries ranging from ASEAN and East Asia to Europe and North America by releasing its own Indo-Pacific Outlook.

"I am truly glad that Bangladesh has joined the company of those (countries) who have done so," he told the inaugural session of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka yesterday evening at a city hotel.

He particularly noted from the 4 Guiding Principles and the 15 Objectives of Bangladesh's outlook, its respect for the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS).

It is essential for the credibility of the global order that such foundational regimes are respected and scrupulously observed by all signatories, said the Indian foreign minister.

"The views of Bangladesh are particularly noteworthy because of its standing as a progressive and successful developing economy that is making its fullest contribution to regional growth and prosperity, he said.



The Indian external affair minister said Indo-Pacific is a reality and becoming more so with each passing day with a statement of contemporary globalization.

"There are obviously nations who have a vested interest in perpetuating the past. As indeed they have in larger international relations, including the structure of the United Nations. But time does not stand still for anyone; change has to be recognized," he said.

Jaishankar has said New Delhi believe that a seamless transition into an Indo-Pacific is to their collective advantage.

He reiterated India's commitment to the well-being and progress of all nations of the Indian Ocean.

"We have dedicated bodies like the Indian Ocean Rim Association or the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, with their specific mandates. We expand on that belief through the Neighbourhood First policy, the SAGAR outlook and our approach to the extended neighbourhood", he added.



The Indian minister said a significant shared concern through the Indian Ocean is that of unsustainable debt generated by unviable projects.



"If we encourage opaque lending practices, exorbitant ventures and price points that are unrelated to the market, these are bound to bite us back, sooner rather than later," he said.

Jaishankar added: "Many of us in the region are today confronting the consequences of our past choices. This is time to reflect and reform, not one to repeat and reiterate".

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the conference while the President of Mauritius and the Vice-President of the Maldives, ministers, notable dignitaries, scholars and experts joined the event.