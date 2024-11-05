India gives lowest offer in Bangladesh tender for 50,000 tonnes of rice

Bangladesh's state grain buyer received its lowest bid for its tender for 50,00 metric tonnes of rice from India, says The Economic Times.

The bid was assessed at $477.00 a tonne, CIF liner out, according to an official in Bangladesh and European traders.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been made, they said.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by Pattabhi Agro Foods, they said.

The tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

These other companies also participated in the tender, with their offers per ton liner out and expected origin in brackets: Bagadiya Brothers $477.77 (India), SAEL Agri Commodities $494.45 (India), Agrocorp $490.56 (India), Halder Venture $499.77 (optional India, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam), and Aditya Birla Global Trading $479.50 (India).

Floods in Bangladesh have destroyed an estimated 1.1 million tons of rice, prompting the country to ramp up imports of the staple grain amid soaring food prices.

In response, the government is moving quickly to import 500,000 tons of rice and is expected to permit private sector imports soon, a food ministry official said on Oct. 20.

The rice in the tender can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.